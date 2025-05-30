Dignity in Every Goodbye

A Heartfelt Mission Born from Years of Witnessing Grief

For over 15 years, I’ve stood beside families as a funeral director, witnessing the raw, unshakable pain of loss. I’ve held the hand of a widow as she said goodbye to her partner of 50 years, her voice trembling with love and sorrow. I’ve seen parents clutch a tiny urn, their world forever altered by the loss of a child. But too often, these sacred moments are overshadowed by a crushing reality: the cost of a funeral. I’ve watched families wrestle with bills they can’t pay—widows choosing between a proper burial and their next month’s rent, parents taking on debt to honor a life gone too soon. These are the stories that haunt me, and they’re why I’m starting Pieters & Company.

This isn’t just a business—it’s a mission to bring affordability and compassion back to farewells. At Pieters & Company, we believe no family should face the double burden of grief and financial strain. Every life deserves dignity, and we’re here to make that possible.

Why This Matters

The funeral industry in South Africa has lost its way. A simple cremation can cost R22 000 or more, while a full service often climbs into the tens of thousands. For too many, these prices turn a goodbye into a crisis. Families are left scrambling, borrowing, or settling for less than their loved one deserves. Pieters & Company exists to rewrite that story—to offer care that lifts burdens instead of adding to them.

What Pieters & Company Will Bring

We’re building a funeral service in South Africa, rooted in fairness, kindness, and community. Here’s what sets us apart:

Affordable Options: Transparent pricing for cremations, burials, and memorials—no surprises, just honest costs families can manage.

Compassionate Support: Our team will walk with families, offering not just services but a steady hand through grief.

A Commitment to Give Back: As we grow, we’ll donate a portion of our earnings to charities supporting widows, orphans, and struggling families in South Africa, inspired by the call to “look after orphans and widows in their distress” (James 1:27).

How Your Donations Will Make This Real

Your support will breathe life into Pieters & Company. Every dollar you give will help us launch and sustain this mission.





Here’s where it’s going:

A Place for Goodbyes: Funds will secure a facility where families can gather with dignity and peace.

Tools of the Trade: We’ll purchase caskets, equipment, and other essentials to serve families well.

A Heartfelt Team: Donations will help us hire caring professionals dedicated to affordability and empathy.

A Safety Net: We’ll create a subsidy fund to lower costs for families in desperate need, ensuring no one is turned away.

Your gift won’t directly pay for individual funerals, but it will allow us to keep prices low across the board. A cremation might cost us R 12 000 to provide, but with your help, we can make it affordable for families who’d otherwise go without.

A Legacy of Care

Pieters & Company isn’t just about today—it’s about tomorrow. As we serve families, we’ll channel a portion of every service into charities that uplift the vulnerable. Your donation will spark a cycle of compassion, reaching far beyond the walls of our funeral home.

Join Us in This Mission

I need your help to launch Pieters & Company. Together, we can ensure that grief isn’t worsened by cost, and every family can say goodbye with love and dignity. Here’s how you can step in:

Give: Whether it’s R5 or R5000, your donation builds this dream brick by brick.

Spread the Word: Can’t give? Share this campaign—every voice amplifies our reach.

Thank You for Believing

With 15 years in this industry, I’ve seen what compassion can do. I’ve also seen the pain of its absence. With your support, Pieters & Company can be a light in that darkness—a place where families find care, not chaos. Thank you for standing with us to make dignified farewells possible for all.