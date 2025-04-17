Great Hope 2025 Easter Campaign

Feed a Family – Save a Nation! Help Persecuted Christians!

Today, persecuted Christians around the world go hungry and lack medical care, and their children go without proper education and the opportunity to just be a kid growing up in a safe environment.

Father Andre Mahanna, President of St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy, knows this crisis very well. As a young boy, his family along with other families barely escaped Christian massacres in Lebanon. They survived by the good Lord’s grace living in the caves in Mount Lebanon. His bed was a Phoenician tomb. Father Andre decided at a young age that he wanted to be a Maronite Catholic priest and devote his life to be an instrument of peace for the glory of God.

To provide a solution to save lives from all kinds of persecution, rejection, or neglect and to confirm people in God’s image, the Author of all Goodness, Father Andre founded St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy. This apostolate serves based on the two greatest commandments of God: to love God with all your heart, and to love your neighbor as yourself. Their mission is threefold:

1. Educate,

2. Provide Aid, and

3. Save our Christian brothers and sisters.

St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy didn’t just provide a solution, they saved lives and as a result exposed countless people to the beauty of our Catholic faith in action!

During the Lenten and Easter Seasons we ask: If you want to be hope and mercy to persecuted Christians in Lebanon and throughout the world, would you consider making a financial gift to help us continue this work?

Your generosity makes it possible for us to feed, shelter, heal, educate, and advocate for persecuted Christians around the world. This crisis, unless we do something about it, will only deepen, and every day, more and more families will find themselves without food, shelter, or medical care. Will you give now and be the hands and feet of Christ?

From all of us here at St. Rafka Mission of Hope and Mercy “Shkran” (Thank you) for your ongoing prayers and support!

May you all have a blessed Holy Week and a Glorious Easter! Let us together Proclaim: “Christ in Risen, HE Is Truly Risen! Halleluia! Jesus, we trust in You.”

Below are examples of how your donation is put into action and a breakdown of the overall needs.

A gift of $50 provides emergency food and essentials for a family for a month.

A gift of $100 supports medical aid for children and the elderly.

A gift of $250 helps sustains our refugee relief efforts and keep families safe.

A gift of $500 supports urgent medical care for up to five families.

A gift of $1,000 supplies clothing and shelter to 10 displaced families.

With your help and the Lord’s grace, we will reach our goal of

raising $500,000, which will help with:

A. FOOD SECURITY – $135,000

B. MEDICINE & MEDICAL RELIEF - $67,000

C. EDUCATION - $135,000

D. ADVOCACY - $50,000

E. ESSENTIAL COMMUNITY SERVICES - $46,000

F. CENTERS for BLESSINGS- $67,000

Please go to our website at

www.missionofhopeandmercy.org/your-support-matters to learn more!



