Grassroots Patriot Candidates PAC Fund

We're starting a PAC to support grassroots Republican candidates in upcoming 2026 midterms and 2027 Virginia Senate and House of Delegate elections. Our candidates need resources to compete, funding for media, voter outreach, and the tools that well-funded campaigns already have access to. We believe strong grassroots support makes a real difference in races where funding gaps exist. Your donation will help level the playing field for candidates we believe in. Thank you for standing with us.