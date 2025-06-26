Hi, I’m Arianna and I’m raising funds for someone very special. My grandpa, aka Grandpa Grinch (don’t worry, he owns the title proudly!).

He’s one of the strongest and funniest people I know. Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s over 12 years ago, he’s kept his dark sense of humor and his sharp wit. That’s just who he is. I’ve always called him the Grinch but in the best, most lovable way.

For over a decade, my grandma was his full-time caregiver, his rock, his person, his greatest love. In 2016, they fled Venezuela together due to the crisis, leaving behind everything: their home, their careers, and the house that held so many childhood memories for me. Since then, they’ve lived with different family members, always adjusting, always grateful.

Then in September 2023, we received devastating news. My grandma was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Even while sick, she continued to care for my grandpa with the same patience and love she always had. She passed away in April 2024.

Her loss hit all of us hard but none more than my grandpa. He lost the love of his life, and since then, his Parkinson’s has rapidly worsened. He can barely walk now and needs help with nearly everything.

He’s currently living with me, my parents, and uncle but our house is two stories. Getting up and down the stairs is painful and unsafe. We urgently need to rent or purchase a stairlift so he can safely move around our home and keep some dignity and independence.

If you’ve ever known someone who turns heartbreak into a joke just to keep going, that’s him. But behind the jokes is real struggle, and he needs our help.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward buying and installing a stairlift for Grandpa Grinch.

If you can help, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If not, please consider sharing. He may be the Grinch, but we know his heart is way bigger than three sizes.

May God bless you and multiply your donation.

With love and gratitude,

Guzman Puleo Family