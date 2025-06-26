Campaign Image

Stairlift for Grandpa Grinch

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $2,165

Campaign created by Arianna Guzman

Hi, I’m Arianna and I’m raising funds for someone very special. My grandpa, aka Grandpa Grinch (don’t worry, he owns the title proudly!).

He’s one of the strongest and funniest people I know. Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s over 12 years ago, he’s kept his dark sense of humor and his sharp wit. That’s just who he is. I’ve always called him the Grinch but in the best, most lovable way.

For over a decade, my grandma was his full-time caregiver, his rock, his person, his greatest love. In 2016, they fled Venezuela together due to the crisis, leaving behind everything: their home, their careers, and the house that held so many childhood memories for me. Since then, they’ve lived with different family members, always adjusting, always grateful.

Then in September 2023, we received devastating news. My grandma was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Even while sick, she continued to care for my grandpa with the same patience and love she always had. She passed away in April 2024.

Her loss hit all of us hard but none more than my grandpa. He lost the love of his life, and since then, his Parkinson’s has rapidly worsened. He can barely walk now and needs help with nearly everything.

He’s currently living with me, my parents, and uncle but our house is two stories. Getting up and down the stairs is painful and unsafe. We urgently need to rent or purchase a stairlift so he can safely move around our home and keep some dignity and independence.

If you’ve ever known someone who turns heartbreak into a joke just to keep going, that’s him. But behind the jokes is real struggle, and he needs our help.

Every dollar donated will go directly toward buying and installing a stairlift for Grandpa Grinch.

If you can help, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If not, please consider sharing. He may be the Grinch, but we know his heart is way bigger than three sizes.

May God bless you and multiply your donation. 

With love and gratitude,

Guzman Puleo Family

Dileny Sosa
$ 30.00 USD
6 hours ago

Fuerza y bendiciones para tu abuelo! Un abrazo

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
20 hours ago

Luis Guzman
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Gabriela Fumero
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

TQM mi Ari!

Orianna
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Ingrid Patiño
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Karmen Membribes
$ 40.00 USD
5 days ago

Bendiciones 🙏🏻

Martha Avila
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Thamara Assef
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Daniela Deleu De Negri
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
9 days ago

Fam Stracco
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

dbeltranv
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Ivanna Rodman
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

San Vicente de Paul
$ 500.00 USD
14 days ago

Nada te turbe, nada te espante, todo se pasa, Dios no se muda. La paciencia todo lo alcanza; quien a Dios tiene, nada le falta. Solo Dios basta.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Amen!" By Arianna Guzman

Sabrina Molina
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Katie Cisneros
$ 30.00 USD
15 days ago

Updates

Update #1

June 30th, 2025

Great News!

We’ve found a much better price for the stairlift, $8,000 instead of the original $15,000 we were quoted! Praise God!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • May Grandpa Grinch never feel alone or abandoned.
  • Strength, love and patience for those taking care of their loved ones.
  • Unity within families.

