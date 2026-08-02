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Grandma’s inheritance

Goal€98,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byJudith Friedrich

Grandma’s inheritance

Bringing Grandma’s Italian Kitchen to America.


I am building a business with a simple dream: to bring the authentic taste of Italian family cooking to American homes.

My vision is to introduce carefully made Italian products inspired by the recipes I grew up with—especially traditional sauces and ready-to-use foods that bring the warmth, simplicity, and flavor of an Italian grandmother’s kitchen to busy families across America.

But this business means much more to me than food.

I am a single mother of two children, and I am also responsible for my mother.


My life has not been an easy one.

As a young girl, I was groomed and exposed to abuse. Later, I experienced a deeply violent relationship, and the father of my children tried to take my life. I survived.


Surviving changed me.

For years, I felt that circumstances had the power to determine what my future would look like. Today, I choose to believe something different: our past does not have to define our future.


I want my children to see their mother not as a victim of what happened to her, but as a woman who stood back up, worked hard, and built something of her own.


I believe in God, hard work, perseverance, and the goodness of people. I believe that sometimes the greatest chapters of our lives can begin after the darkest ones.

That is why I am building this company.


America has an enormous appreciation for Italian food, but I believe there is room for something more personal and authentic: products that feel like they came from an Italian grandmother’s kitchen, rather than simply another mass-produced food brand.


My goal is to create a brand centered around authentic Italian recipes, quality ingredients, family tradition, and the emotional connection people have with food.


The first products is focusing on ready-to-use Italian sauces and traditional recipes, with the potential to expand into a broader range of Italian foods and pantry products.


I want customers to open a jar, taste it, and feel transported to Italy—to a family kitchen, a Sunday lunch, and the kind of food made with love rather than simply manufactured.


Why I Am Asking for Your Support

I am looking for people who believe not only in the potential of this business, but also in the power of a story.


Your investment would help me move from an idea and a deeply personal dream toward a real, scalable food company—supporting product development, packaging, certifications, manufacturing, importing/exporting, distribution, marketing, and entering the American market.


I am not asking anyone to give something because they feel sorry for me.


I am asking you to invest because I believe this business can succeed—and because I am determined to make it succeed.


My story is the reason I refuse to give up. My children are my motivation. My Italian heritage is the heart of the brand. And the American market is where I believe this dream can grow.


I want to build a company that creates opportunity for my family, preserves the recipes and traditions I love, and eventually creates opportunities for other people as well.


I survived a life I never chose.

Now I want to build a life I choose.


And I want my children to grow up knowing that no matter how difficult life becomes, you can choose to believe again, work again, dream again, and build again.

If you believe in authentic food, family traditions, second chances, and the power of determination, I invite you to join me in bringing Grandma’s Italian kitchen to America.


This is more than a food business.

It is a new beginning.


Thank you and God bless you!

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