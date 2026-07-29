Grandma cancer treatment

Help Me Raise 2,000,000 for My Grandma’s cancer treatment





Hello everyone,





I’m reaching out to ask for help for my grandmother, who is currently facing a serious throat cancer and needs medical treatment and ongoing care.





Our family is doing everything we can to support her, but the cost of her medication, medical appointments, tests, and treatment has become more than we can manage on our own. We are trying to raise 2, 000, 000 to help cover her medical expenses and give her the treatment and care she needs.





My grandmother is very important to our family, and it is painful to see her going through this. We want to do everything possible to make sure she receives the necessary medical attention without having to worry about whether we can afford it.





Any amount, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this request with your friends, family, or social media community would also help us tremendously.





We are sincerely grateful to everyone who takes the time to read our story, contribute, or share it. Your kindness and support could help us get through this difficult time and give my grandmother a better chance to receive the care she needs.





Thank you so much for your compassion, prayers, and support. ❤️