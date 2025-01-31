Graham Family Defence Fund

Just before Christmas, our family was hit with family court legal action. Melissa and I have had to respond and engage the services of a lawyer, and this has incurred significant costs. We have used all of our savings for this, but still owe many thousands for work already done, with the potential for much more in the near future. We don't usually do this, but cant see a way to continue this fight without asking for support from our dear friends and family. Please, if you can find a way to contribute to our defence fund, we would be most appreciative.

Humbly and with great appreciation,

Sophie, Rory, Billy, Melissa, and Cameron.

