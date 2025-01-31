Graham Family Defence Fund

Goal:
NZD $12,000
Raised:
NZD $1,421
Campaign funds will be received by Cameron Graham
Just before Christmas, our family was hit with family court legal action. Melissa and I have had to respond and engage the services of a lawyer, and this has incurred significant costs. We have used all of our savings for this, but still owe many thousands for work already done, with the potential for much more in the near future. We don't usually do this, but cant see a way to continue this fight without asking for support from our dear friends and family. Please, if you can find a way to contribute to our defence fund, we would be most appreciative.
Humbly and with great appreciation,
Sophie, Rory, Billy, Melissa, and Cameron.
April 16th, 2025
The battle is over - the other party withdrew their objections and applications. Sophie is now able to attend the school of her choice, and live the way (and where) she wants to.
Our legal bill is substantial - over $12,000. With our savings and your help, we have paid half of this already. The rest we are paying it off at a very slow rate, with everything we have left at the end of every week. With no savings and no margin, this leaves us in a particularly vulnerable state, so we are really hoping for any help getting us out of this debt hole that this battle has put us in.
To everyone who has donated so far, thank you so much. We do not expect people to donate more than once - that truly is enough!
