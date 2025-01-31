Campaign Image

Graham Family Defence Fund

Goal:

 NZD $12,000

Raised:

 NZD $1,421

Campaign created by Cameron Graham

Campaign funds will be received by Cameron Graham

Graham Family Defence Fund

Just before Christmas, our family was hit with family court legal action. Melissa and I have had to respond and engage the services of a lawyer, and this has incurred significant costs. We have used all of our savings for this, but still owe many thousands for work already done, with the potential for much more in the near future. We don't usually do this, but cant see a way to continue this fight without asking for support from our dear friends and family. Please, if you can find a way to contribute to our defence fund, we would be most appreciative.

Humbly and with great appreciation,

Sophie, Rory, Billy, Melissa, and Cameron.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 NZD
2 months ago

Janice Graham
$ 15.00 NZD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 NZD
2 months ago

Lacey
$ 100.00 NZD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 201.00 NZD
2 months ago

GL

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 NZD
2 months ago

I eat my peas with honey, I've done it all my life. It makes the peas taste funny, But it keeps them on the knife!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 NZD
2 months ago

Nigel
$ 100.00 NZD
2 months ago

Thinking of you all.

Cathy
$ 200.00 NZD
2 months ago

Lots of love from Welly xx

Loren Taylor
$ 20.00 NZD
2 months ago

Best of luck lovely!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 NZD
2 months ago

Good luck 🤞

Cynthia
$ 100.00 NZD
2 months ago

My love and support for you all.

Jessica Ashford
$ 100.00 NZD
2 months ago

Wishing we could help more Fam!

The battle is over. The recovery begins.

April 16th, 2025

The battle is over - the other party withdrew their objections and applications. Sophie is now able to attend the school of her choice, and live the way (and where) she wants to.

Our legal bill is substantial - over $12,000. With our savings and your help, we have paid half of this already. The rest we are paying it off at a very slow rate, with everything we have left at the end of every week. With no savings and no margin, this leaves us in a particularly vulnerable state, so we are really hoping for any help getting us out of this debt hole that this battle has put us in.

To everyone who has donated so far, thank you so much. We do not expect people to donate more than once - that truly is enough!

