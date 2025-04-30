Mom's Graduation Trip





Hello, dear friends and family! 😊

As a single mother, I never thought I'd be able to finish college, let alone walk the stage and receive my diploma. But here I am, just a few credits shy of achieving my dream! I am officially done with classes July 6th, 2025. 🎓 My commencement ceremony will be held September 13th, 2025.

The thing is, I live in Colorado, and my college is in Florida. 🌴🚗 To make it to graduation, I need your help to cover the costs of renting a car and driving down to Florida. Any amount, big or small, will bring me one step closer to this milestone moment with my son. 💪

My son and I have always been a tight-knit team, but this graduation ceremony is going to be extra special because he'll be there to see me walk the stage and receive my diploma. 🎉 It will be a moment we'll always treasure, and your support will make it possible.

I know this ask is a big one, but I promise to put every penny to good use. Your generosity will not only help me achieve my dream but also give my son the opportunity to see his mother succeed. 💕

Thank you for considering my campaign! Your support means the world to me and my son. Let's make this happen! 🎉🚀

#Graduation #MomGoals #SingleMom #CollegeLife #DreamBig #GivingBack #FamilyFirst