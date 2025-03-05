Guatemala Missions Trip

Goal:
USD $1,400
Raised:
USD $120
I have accepted the invitation to join THRiVE ministries on their trip to Guatemala! During our week there, I will be connected with a hostess who will be my partner for the week! I will have to opportunity to work with her in ministry and encourage her in the call placed on her life. The goal of this missions trip is to equip the women leaders in the town and empower them since being a leader isn’t always something that is encouraged. The money I am raising covers flight costs, housing costs, and so I can get my passport! Thank you so much for considering donating!!
Prayers that God will continue to use you in a mighty way. Love you!
I love that you have this opportunity! I'll keep you in my prayers
I’m so excited for you!!
