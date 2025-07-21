Grace & Susanna's Ghana Short Term Missions Fund

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $1,170
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Donnelly
Hello friends!
This August 9th to 25th, we will be traveling to Tamale, Ghana for a short-term mission trip. We’ll be staying with local missionaries Joe and Denise Holman, who serve with Ripe for Harvest World Outreach. You can learn more about their ministry here: https://ripeforharvest.org/joe-denise-holman/.
While we're there, we’ll be helping with two overnight Vacation Bible School (VBS) camps for children from nearby villages. Our work will include setting up activities, leading Bible lessons, helping with games and crafts, and assisting however we’re needed.
The theme for the camps is Matthew 5:14: "You are the light of the world." We’re especially excited to share this message with the children, because it captures the very heart of why we want to go— to reflect the light of Jesus and point others to Him. As we teach about Jesus Christ, the Light of the World, our prayer is to reflect that light in how we serve and connect with others.
We are raising funds to help cover the cost of the trip, which comes to about $3,000 each. This includes airfare, visas, lodging, food, immunizations, medications, and other travel expenses. If you feel led to give, we are truly grateful. Any amount helps. If giving is not possible right now, we would deeply appreciate your prayers.
Please pray that our travel goes smoothly, that we remain healthy, that the Holmans are supported in their ministry, and that each child and staff member at the camps experiences joy and encouragement. Most of all, pray that lives will be changed and that many will come to know the truth and light of the gospel.
Thank you so much for your support, whether through prayer, financial giving, or encouragement. We are so excited for what God will do through this trip!
Have a safe trip and may the Lord bless you both.
I love you both and will be praying!
Kissies
i pray you both have such an amazing and fruitful time on your missions trip. May God use the two of you however He wills. I cannot wait to see how he uses the two of you!
Super exciting for you! I can't wait to hear all about your trip and experience. I hope you have a safe and super fun trip!
I wish I could give more but I love you guys! Praying that the Lord will use you to encourage the kids + the missionaries that are already there. Remember that he equips the called and that you don’t have to do his work in your own strength. He supplies the strength + grace needed to do what he asks us to do.
