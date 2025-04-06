Campaign Image

Our Odyssey Team is Headed to Worlds!

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Debra Wallace

In just four short years of competing, Grace's Odyssey team has qualified for Worlds!  It costs a minimum of $6,000 as a team to attend this five day event in Michigan and we would love your support.  To learn more, visit graceroc.com/odyssey-worlds

Susan Ritchie
$ 100.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Congratulations to the Grace Collaborative Odyssey of the Mind team! Best wishes for your success at the World’s competition.

