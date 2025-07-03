Campaign Image

Grace for Girls

 USD $300

 USD $150

Campaign created by Nina Near

Campaign funds will be received by Nina Near

Grace for Girls

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of girls and young women facing unplanned pregnancies. This month i would like to put together some care kits for these sweet mamas and their babies. By extending grace and love where so much condemnation and shame is present, we can be a part of offering them hope to keep their baby rather than end its life! Your contribution will help provide things like some body care products for mama and pampers and lotion etc, for baby! May you be blessed for sharing!!
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
20 hours ago

