Grace Orphanage: Food, Water, and School for 75

Grace Orphanage & Community Church

Nyabikondo • Kisii, Kenya

Pst Felix Kombo • Psalm 68:5 — God is father to the fatherless

0746417204 / 0714141436

“A father to the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in his holy dwelling.”

Psalm 68:5

Our History, Our Calling, Our Future

Children Served: 75 orphans (20 Full-time Resident, 55 with relatives, holistically supported)

Ministry Founded: 18 May 2024

Children Care Began: 1st June 2025

Chapter 01 — The Founder's Roots — Nyabikondo

“From a humble village with dusty paths and big dreams — God plants calling where the world sees only scarcity.”

Chapter 02 • 2015 — The Divine Encounter

I started knowing Jesus in the year 2015. I was walking to the nearest town when I came across a disabled man who was preaching the Word of God to the people. Everyone was listening to him with attention. I was deeply touched, because in our society many people neglect the disabled, but here was a man using what he had to serve God.

In that moment, God spoke to my heart. I said to myself that I must become a man of God and find a way of helping the disabled people, the orphans, and the poor people by starting a ministry right here in my village.

Chapter 03 — Birth of the Ministry

2024 — Official Start: 18th May, 2024

Children Care Began: 1st June, 2025 — Grace Orphanage and Community Church - Kisii

We began caring for children on 1st June, 2025, extending our arms to orphans and needy children who had no one to support them.

Leadership: Pastor Felix Kombo & Mary (Founder), Evangelist Joash, Madam Rebecca Anuma

Chapter 04 — Everyday Life at Grace

faith, love, and service to humanity

Sunday Service: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Bible Study & Discipleship: Every Wednesday, with the aim of grounding believers and nurturing spiritual maturity in Christ.

Children's Welfare: We provide daily sustenance, consistent prayers, essential school materials, basic necessities, and we also facilitate the payment of a portion of their school fees.

75 orphans

20 full-time at facility • 55 with relatives, holistically supported

Chapter 05 • Testimony — Mary's Story

A life transformed by love

One of the most touching stories among the children under our care is that of Mary.

Mary tragically lost both of her parents at a tender age and was left utterly vulnerable, with no hope of ever going to school. Her life was marked by uncertainty, pain, and immense difficulty.

However, when she was welcomed into Grace Orphanage and Community Church - Kisii, everything was transformed.

Mary • Grade 4 — From vulnerability to hope — now happy, healthy, learning.

Chapter 06 • Vision — Our Vision

Vast, bold, and anchored in unwavering faith

Our vision at Grace Orphanage and Community Church - Kisii is vast, bold, and anchored in unwavering faith.

Construct a larger school: Quality, Christ-centered education for our children and the entire community of Nyabikondo. Expand the orphanage: Fully accommodate all 75 children with safe, loving, dignified homes. God-fearing leaders: Ensure school fees fully paid and raise leaders who transform their generation through Christ.

Furthermore, we aspire to expand our orphanage facility so that we may fully accommodate all 75 children we currently serve, providing them with a safe, loving, and dignified home.

Above all, our greatest desire is to ensure that every child's school fees are fully paid, and that both the church and the children are nurtured to become strong, God-fearing leaders who will transform their generation through the love of Christ.

Chapter 07 — Our Revised Urgent Needs

Total One-Time Needs (excl. food): ~$3,370

ItemDetailsCost Food — Most Urgent Monthly To sustain 75 children, with special priority to the 20 who reside full-time with us. We require essential foodstuffs such as maize, beans, rice, cooking oil, and vegetables. Monthly support required. $460 for 75 children Clothing 75 sets Decent clothes and shoes to restore dignity to all 75 children under our care. $900 $12 / child School Supplies 75 packs Exercise books, pens, pencils, and school bags to facilitate effective learning. $1,125 $15 / child Bibles 75 Bibles Swahili and English Bibles to strengthen Wednesday discipleship and Sunday worship. $525 $7 each Sound System 1 complete set Complete worship set: mixer, two speakers, two microphones — to enhance Sunday services 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM $920

Founded 18th May 2024 • Caring for children since 1st June 2025 • 75 orphans served with love in Nyabikondo village.

Contact & Location

Nyabikondo Village, Kisii, Kenya

Pst Felix Kombo — Founder & Pastor

With Evangelist Joash & Madam Rebecca Anuma

Partner With Us

Every meal, every book, every prayer counts. Stand with us to raise God-fearing leaders who will transform their generation through the love of Christ.

Call Pastor Kombo: 0746417204

© Grace Orphanage and Community Church - Kisii • Faith, Love, Service

God is father to the fatherless



