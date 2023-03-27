Gospel Outreach to Unreached Communities

Next month, I'm joining a small outreach team going into areas without nearby churches to share the Gospel, door to door, in the streets, wherever people will listen.





It's not a big event. It's just a small team, some Bibles, some transport, and a lot of prayer. But we need to cover the basics: transport to get there, food for the team while we're out, and materials to hand out.





I'm not asking because I think I deserve it. I'm asking because I believe in what we're doing, and I know some of you might feel led to be part of it too, even if it's just R50 or R100. Your support would mean so much to us as we go out to share the Gospel with people who need to hear it.