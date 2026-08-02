1. Project Title

Gospel in the World of Influence





2. Who I Am

I am a Christian and evangelist who has chosen to use the position, relationships, and access I have already built within wealthy and influential communities to spread the Gospel.





Twelve years ago, I came to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. I was taken to Heaven, where I personally encountered Him. He reached out His hand to me and said, “Follow Me.” I died and was born again. He then sent me back to Earth. I was crying, yet at the same time I was filled with happiness. From that day on, I knew that I had to use my passion for Ferrari as a means of serving God.





However, it took another ten years to build my company, earn millions of euros, buy a large representative home, and reach a position where I could serve God through my Ferrari and the community surrounding it.





I am married and have three young children.





I own a Ferrari and serve as the chairman of a Ferrari community that currently brings together approximately 50 Ferrari owners. Through this position, I have access not only to the Ferrari community, but also to people from other automotive communities and to a broader network of entrepreneurs, collectors, investors, and other wealthy individuals.





3. Vision

My vision is to bring the Gospel into an environment that is often difficult to reach through traditional evangelistic methods and ordinary Christian communities — among entrepreneurs, wealthy individuals, business owners, investors, collectors, and other people with significant social influence.





The main idea





I believe that reaching a person with significant influence has the potential to affect not only that person's own life, but also the lives of many other people whom that person leads, employs, supports financially, or influences publicly.





Once such a person comes to faith in Christ, they already possess the financial resources, relationships, position, and influence needed to independently carry the Gospel further and have an impact on society.





4. Why This Particular Target Group?

I believe in the principle of multiplying influence.

If the Gospel reaches a person who has significant social, economic, or media influence, that person can subsequently influence many others — above them, alongside them, and below them.





People with significant influence can have a much greater impact on society than ordinary individuals. For this reason, I believe they represent an especially important and often overlooked mission field.





The world understands this principle very well. We can see how cultural influence is created through Hollywood, music, film, media, and other influential industries. Negative values can be multiplied through influential people, and I believe Christians have the same opportunity to multiply the influence of the Gospel in the opposite direction.

The challenge is that ordinary Christians often do not have access to these circles.

I do.

People with substantial wealth and social influence often have a major role in shaping companies, media, cultural projects, charitable organizations, and other institutions. If these people come to faith in Christ and decide to use their influence and resources according to the Gospel, their positive impact on society can multiply many times over.





5. What I Am Already Doing

This project is not merely an idea. I am already actively involved in evangelism.

I have owned my Ferrari for two years.





I am the chairman of a Ferrari community with approximately 50 members — all Ferrari owners — and I attend automotive and social events where I have the opportunity to naturally build relationships with people whom an ordinary evangelist would often have difficulty reaching.





At the same time, I attend automotive events aimed at the general public, where I distribute Bibles together with my personal testimony of faith.

In 2025, I personally distributed approximately 800 Bibles.





6. How the Bible Distribution Works

I personally prepare every Bible.

First, I purchase the Bibles. I then insert my own testimony into each one, so that people receive not only a book, but also the personal testimony of the person who is giving it to them.

This form of evangelism is both time-consuming and financially demanding.

For example, when I attend a car tuning event for ordinary people, I may drive one to three hours to get there, spend around three hours at the event standing by my car and talking to people, distribute perhaps 20 Bibles, and then drive another one to three hours home. This means that on some days I may distribute only around 20 Bibles.





At other events, I may stay for three days on a hotel and distribute 200 Bibles.





However, I still have to pay for fuel, accommodation, vehicle maintenance and repairs, and other expenses.





People often ask me why my license plate says “THX JESUS.” This gives them a natural reason to start a conversation with me.





7. Two Parallel Areas of the Project

A. Evangelism Among People of Significant Influence

Ferrari and supercar communities billionaires and multi-millionaires entrepreneurs business owners car collectors social and private events personal relationships private dinners and gatherings

In this community, I do not simply hand people a Bible and walk away.

These relationships require time.

The goal is to build long-term friendships, establish trust, share my personal testimony, and allow conversations about faith to develop naturally over time.





B. Evangelism Among the General Public

automotive events tuning events car shows social media video content





I want to evangelize both groups, but I use a different approach for each.





8. What I Need Financial Support For

A. Being Where Rich People of Influence Are

Financial support will enable me to attend domestic and international Ferrari and other automotive events to be present in the same environments as entrepreneurs, investors, other wealthy and influential people are. This includes travel, accommodation, event participation, shared dinners, and, most importantly, the time I can dedicate to building genuine relationships instead of spending that time working for income.





B. Distributing Bibles

I want to continue evangelizing among the general public through personal testimony and Bible distribution. I personally prepare each Bible and include my own story and testimony inside it. In 2025, I distributed approximately 800 Bibles, and my goal is to increase this number further.





C. Social Media and Visibility

The project currently has no social media presence, dedicated team, or technical infrastructure. I therefore see enormous potential for growth and for reaching a much larger audience through YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms. I want to create interviews, testimonies, and other content that can reach people far beyond the automotive events themselves.





9. What Does the Donor Receive in Return?

The donor becomes a partner in spreading the Gospel among wealthy and influential people, with the potential for a significant multiplying effect.

This is intended to be a long-term evangelistic project.

There is no fixed final budget. The amount raised will determine the scale to which the project can develop.

The more resources are available, the more events I can attend, the more people I can meet, the more Bibles I can distribute, and the more evangelistic content I can produce.





10. Final Appeal

I am not asking you to finance my lifestyle. I am asking you to help finance an evangelistic ministry that uses access, relationships, and opportunities that I already have.





I already own Ferrari and will buy Rolls-Royce after I stop working to have time for more events to meet more people.





I already have access to the Ferrari and Rolls-Royce community.





I already have my own club and an established network of contacts.





I have already begun distributing Bibles.





Every year, I currently attend approximately 10 automotive events. I would like to attend many more, but at the moment I still have to spend most of my time working in my company.





My goal is to stop working primarily for money and instead devote my time to serving our Lord and spreading the Gospel in places and communities that are difficult for others to reach.





What I lack at this point is not opportunity.





I lack the financial resources, time, and infrastructure needed to make use of these opportunities on a much larger scale.





I believe that if even some people with significant influence come to Christ, they can subsequently influence many others.





I want to invest in those relationships, plant the Gospel in places where it is rarely heard, and allow God to multiply the impact far beyond what I could accomplish alone.



