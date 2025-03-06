Good Way Samaritan Fund

This fund is designed to help support our mission as traveling volunteer pilgrims by helping communities ...one homestead at a time. Our current focus is providing aid to the victims of Hurricane Helene in a personal, efficient and specific way. We will spend time in the homesteads of various affected residents and help restore a brighter future. Our first stop will be to clear debris and replant the trees of a mom (near Asheville, NC), whose land was flooded when the river overflowed its banks and swept away the bridge connecting her home to her farm property. Hopefully, together we can bring God's hope into the lives of many such people who have been affected. May we repair hearts...as we repair homes and properties. Any contributions are greatly appreciated. Thank you for helping us to help them!

