Goodman Inc Film Festivla Submission Support

Hello all.

My name is Jeffrey Kelley, and I am launching this campaign to raise money to cover the expenses of submitting an independent action movie, Goodman Inc.", to film festivals. This can be an expensive process, and independent films are often dealing with limited resources.

"Godman Inc." was created by a cast and crew of volunteers, a group of rag-tag misfits who believed in a low/no-budget film. Knowing there was no great funding behind it, they chose to give of their talents to help realize the creation of this unique and fun story.

"Goodmna Inc." is the story of a family of contract killers. The plot follows Wilis, the elder brother with impulse control issues, and Harrison, the calm logistics logistics-minded brother, through their day-to-day routine as they take on the assignments given to them by their father, Jackson.

A client pits the Goodman family against a rival, a jealous adversary who makes a move against the Goodman family matriarch, Miriama, as well as Monica Goodman, Willis' estranged wife; at this point, the story becomes a revenge tale that sees Willis.

Full of thrills, action, humour and fun, "Goodman Inc." is sure to become a cult classic either your support.





Many thanks,

Jeff