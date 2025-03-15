Making Our Home

After an entire year spending way too much of our time and money fighting a corrupt system, we've taken the last of what we own and driven over three states to make our home on my father's land in the middle of nowhere, CO. We have a wonderful little house he built that's been more or less abandoned for years, and it needs a lot of work to make it a home. Lots of repairs and painting, all the appliances you need every day, a basic atmospheric water system, and until we have that, a large water tank, and a smaller one for hauling it from the nearest civilization about an hour away, since we're not allowed to use well or rainwater, solar - it won't take that much, but it's going to take some investment and time to really make it a home we can live and work from every day.

It's our hope that as soon as we're established here, we'll finally have the freedom and wherewithal - and no constant drain on the little that we earn going to rent and utilities - that we'll be able to put all of our focus back where it needs to be in fighting the good fight.

It's been a long hard year, and one way or another we have to make this the light at the end of our tunnel. This land has been in our family for generations and we hope that we'll eventually be able to leave something wonderful here for our children too.



The 10,000 gallon water tanks are about $10,000; the smaller ones are ~$1000. The full solar setup for power we can build up over time, but it's anywhere from $80-$200 per 250w, and we need about 5000kW. Until we have that we have to use the car for power. Building the AWC is going to take about $5000 or more and a whole lot of work; the house doesn't need much in the way of structural repairs so we have that pretty well covered; we're getting second-hand appliances and furniture as cheaply as we can so we just have a functional house.

Who knew there were still frontiers in 2025? Well, we're on them. We will deeply appreciate anything you might want to help us with.