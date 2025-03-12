Staten Island Washer & Dryer

CAN YOU HELP?

The washer and dryer has died in Good Counsel's Staten Island home. With a current occupancy of 6 moms and their babies we need to get the laundry situation up and running again ASAP. A commercial washer dryer combo is best for our needs and so that it will last for many years and babies to come! Here is a link if you are able to help us purchase this set. Any donation amount is appreciated!

https://www.lowes.com/collections/Whirlpool-Whirlpool-Non-Coin-Operated-Commercial-3-2-cu-ft-Top-Load-Commercial-Washer-Gas-Dryer-Set/GR_6014

