Going to Isreal to Preach

Hey guys! My name is Alex, and I have a very vast theological background, and am wanting to... needing to... to go Isreal.





I feel extremely called to go there, and to deepen my faith life, and deepen the faith life of others.

Im asking you for donations, so I can go there, and become an evangelist. To go tjere, and become apart of the society.





Christians are dwindling there. There needs to be someone there, who is capable, and strong enough to withstand the persecution, and wiles of the individuals in that area.





I can go. Im that guy. I would die. Whatever it takes.





Let me go to Isreal, and promote, and sustain an authentic follower of God come in the flesh to go to bat for the faith, and die in the love Christ has given to us.





Enable me to go. I got this. And, I do sincernly love you.





God have faith in us all.