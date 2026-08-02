"Why, you do not even know what will happen tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes".

~ James 4:14 ~





Hello - my name is Mike and this is my story…





As a 57-year-old man with Type-1 Diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease, things recently changed significantly for me when I lost vision in both eyes through a condition known as Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy. In an instant, I lost my independence, mobility, and functionality.





To say the least, "going blind was an eye-opening experience”.





For three years, I underwent monthly treatments and 36 surgical procedures in order to correct and preserve my vision. These procedures included vitrectomies on both eyes, injections, and something called Panretinal photocoagulation.





Although I did eventually lose substantial portions of my peripheral vision, after three years of treatment, my vision was restored and I was able to regain my independence.





"Once more Jesus put his hands on the man's eyes. Then his eyes were opened, his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly."

~ Mark 8:25 ~





“I was blind but now I see!”

~ John 9:25 ~





Although my own health trials and tribulations were a struggle, what was most difficult for me during this time was that my elderly mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Due to her deteriorating condition, I provided in-home care for her, until her condition necessitated full-time professional care in a memory-care facility.





"Though outwardly we are wasting away, inwardly we are being renewed day by day."

~ 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 ~





After admitting my mother to the memory care center, she passed within a few months.





A few weeks after my mother passed away, I suffered a heart attack and discovered all five of my coronary arteries were severely blocked.





My thought process at this time was “come on, what’s next?”





When I suffered the heart attack, I didn’t even know we had FIVE coronary arteries. I had heard of TRIPLE bypass and QUADRUPLE bypass but not QUINTUPLE open-heart bypass surgery, which is what I experienced.





The recovery from quintuple open-heart bypass surgery took months and it was a long and arduous process.





"Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it."

~ Proverbs 4:23 ~





During this time, I was unable to work outside of the home. To survive financially, I used (maxed) credit cards, took out loans, and even borrowed from friends and family. I kept telling myself, “you’ll figure out something” but the debt kept mounting and my health situation limited my ability to work.





"The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is a slave to the lender".

~ Proverbs 22:7 ~





It all came to a head this spring when the debt became insurmountable and I finally filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. My bankruptcy case was just discharged a few days ago, leading me to this site.





Due to my health situation and as I move forward, friends and family have encouraged me to apply for disability …but here’s the thing - I do not feel that I am disabled. I believe I can still work and be productive from home.





My passion lies in helping and advising diabetic and heart patients, as well as assisting families who are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. I am currently seeking ways I can do that from home via online platforms. As an experienced writer, I would like to focus on writing and publishing instructional material so I can share my experiences with other people to help them on their journeys.





All of this takes time and money.





In the meantime, there are monthly bills and expenses as I strive to find a way to earn an income and survive financially.





This is where you come in and I am asking for your financial support as I transition into the next chapter of my life.





"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, for God loves a cheerful giver."

~ 2 Corinthians 9:7 ~





"We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give."

~ Winston Churchill ~





I thank you in advance for any amount you contribute!





Thank you for reading my story!





Mike



