Support for the Goettl Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Campaign funds will be received by Alicia Goettl
Ellie's battle with cancer has started up again only 2 years after her inital diagnosis with Hodgkins Lymphoma. This fight will be longer (4-8 months most likely) and more challenging in many ways then her first round of treatments. We are reopening the GiveSendGo campaign for Ellie as a way to help cover the cost of medical bills again, as well as driving and food expenses incurred by Alicia and Tyler as they drive back and forth to KC.
While Ellie goes through this trial, the Goettl's have also welcomed a sweet new addition, Maverick to the family. On top of a new baby, our dear little Josie, now 2 years old and doing amazing after a scary start to life including a rare diagnosis for Soto's syndrome, still requires some extra care including tube feeds, medication, physio, etc. All money raised for the Goettl family helps to alleviate the weight of all these medical bills (chemotherapy treatments, birth/postpartum care, custom blended food and medication, etc)
Original Post: Elianna is an incredible young woman- maturity beyond her years, a heart to serve others, a creative and artistic mind, and a love for Christ that’s plain for all to see. She is facing what no young woman should ever face, a diagnosis for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. While her medical team as well as her family and friends are hopeful that her treatment will be successful, the financial burden and strain on the family is weighty. We would love to see the burden of medical bills lifted from the Goettl family as they navigate this extremely difficult time.
Praying for you!
Praying for your family during this difficult time.
Praying. Keeping you all on my heart.
Praying for healing, comfort and strength. May you feel the love of God surround you all.
Spending time in prayer for your family this afternoon, that the Lord would be your Comforter, peace, healer, and strength. Praying that He would lead and be near to your family.
Thinking of all of you as you go through this tough time.
Love you guys, and we are praying for your girls and all of your sweet family!
You’re loved and our hearts hurt for you. Thank God we have a savior who loves you and your girls, and brings good from hardship.
Praying for you all!
May 22nd, 2025
Hello everyone,
As a lot of you may know, Ellie has started up chemotherapy treatments again as her battle with cancer has returned. Of course, this is an extremely challenging thing for her to face only 2 years after her initial diagnosis and short remission period. As she gears up to continue her fight over the next 4-8 months (to be determined as her treatments progress), Alicia has also welcomed sweet baby Maverick into their family and is staying with Ellie in KC hospital currently, and Tyler and the rest of the Goettl family continues to weather this storm at home.
We would so appreciate your IMMEDIATE prayer support over Ellie and her body as she responds to treatment and medication, Alicia as she heals postpartum and for her strength as she is Ellie's main support partner, for Maverick's health as he is on the other side of a staff infection, for Tyler as he takes care of all Josie's needs (g tube feeds, medication, etc) and for the rest of the children as they try to carry on as best as they can in this very difficult time.
I feel super helpless being so far away and won't be able to visit until later this year, so as a tangible way to try to help I am reopening the GiveSendGo campaign I started in 2023 as a way to help cover the cost of medical bills again, as well as driving and food expenses incurred by Alicia and Tyler as they drive back and forth to KC. I know how much they were absolutely blown away by the generosity and love that was shown to them and would never have asked for support then or now, but I know that many of us will never experience what they are going through and this is a small way of showing our support and love for them as they experience such heartache.
On top of these two ways to practically help (Prayer, Donation through GiveSendGo) I am also attaching a link to a meal train set up for Alicia and Tyler. If you are local to them you can drop them off a meal, or send them meal gift card. https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/owyek1
Lastly, I am attaching a PayPal link for Alicia if you would like to send a monetary gift aside from these options (thinking of my fellow Canadians where there are very few "e transfer" type options, if you would like to contribute towards the above meal train but can't utilize American gift card services. https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/9f3v4RX18V
"Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction, so that we may be able to comfort those who are in any affliction, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. For as we share abundantly in Christ's sufferings, so through Christ we share abundantly in comfort too." 2 Corinthians 1:3-5
May 23rd, 2023
I want to thank each and every one of you who have donated to the fundraiser that Bronwyn started. When she approached us and asked if they could do that for us we felt a bit reluctant at first, not wanting anyone to feel obligated and having a bit of a hard time accepting donations because we don’t like asking for handouts. But she explained that many people had been asking her how they could help, and genuinely wanted to do something. We told her that we were fully prepared and expecting to pay for Ellie’s treatments… the care is well worth it to us and obviously even though we don’t exactly just have the money sitting there, we can make ends meet and are more than willing and able to do whatever is necessary to get her what she needs. But practically speaking, to be honest with you guys, it is a huge unexpected blessing. One or two people have inquired with Bronwyn why we would need donations because they felt we should or would have insurance. We do, thank the Lord! We have a copay with our insurance so we are thankful that after the deductible is met the insurance will pay for the rest of the medical bills, which will be hundreds of thousands that the insurance pays for. However, the deductible is still a lot of money that we obviously didn’t have the foreknowledge to be saving for in advance and therefore weren’t prepared for. We had to leave very quickly and threw away most of our furniture, etc because it wasn’t worth moving, so we are starting pretty fresh here and with the cost of the move and all that entails, gas costs to and from the hospital (5-6 hours of driving each trip), food costs, meds etc the expenses certainly do add up. So although we certainly did NOT expect anyone else to take that burden off our shoulders at all, the fact that you would want to has been extremely humbling and amazing to us. We have been absolutely blown away by all the support you’ve already offered and feel extremely loved. So thank you. ❤️ To all who have given their names and all who have chosen to remain anonymous, I hope you know how much of a blessing you truly are to our whole family. And to those supporting us in so many other ways, PRAYING for us, sharing Bronny’s campaign, sending messages of care and encouragement, sending Ellie letters, etc - THANK YOU so much as well. It all means (and you all mean) so much to us ❤️
So… as far as an update:
Many of you have taken the time to write to me over the last 5 days since Ellie’s first treatment and I realize I kind of lost momentum with documenting how things were going once the treatments actually started. The picc line placement was definitely the worst part for her on Wednesday, but the chemo infusions seemed to go alright despite making her extremely tired. She has been quite exhausted since then… almost debilitatingly so, although she has spurts of energy and seems to be gaining a bit more each day. Since her treatments are spaced out by 2 week intervals we are hopeful that within a few days she will start feeling more like herself. Regardless of the fatigue, her spirits are still high and when she does have any amount of energy she is smiling.
Ellie is on 4 different types of chemo every 2 weeks for the next 4 months, not including the preventative meds she has to get through her picc line before chemo starts each time, plus 5 different oral medications she has to take daily (a few twice a day) to help protect her body from/help it cope with the effects of the chemo. So her body is definitely handling a lot. We are told her hair will begin falling out at about day 10, so probably around the weekend. On my list of things we need to do is to get her a wig fitting so she can get a really nice one that makes her feel like herself. She thinks it would be fun to play around with some different styles too, so I’ve gotten her a couple of cheap wigs and scarves from Amazon and we will probably keep adding to that collection so she can be creative with it. The picc line (a semi-permanent catheter that goes all the way up through a vein in her arm and opens into a central atery near her heart to deliver the chemo) is a bit of a nuisance because it has to be kept very clean and dry at all times and requires a very meticulous routine for cleaning every day and flushing it daily by inserting saline followed by heparin via new prefilled syringes every day. All her med supplies for this took up a very large box which we have emptied into a large cupboard in our bathroom and it fills the whole thing. She can’t shower or bathe without wrapping it first and for now still needs my help with that. The dressing needs to be changed every week by a medical professional, because it can easily get infected or pulled out if done incorrectly. I’m sure we will get used to it but for now it’s a lot!
We are trying to mainly avoid sugar and keep her eating as much whole/healthy food as possible. Eating and drinking is important for her and Tyler and I have to remind her to eat because her appetite isn’t great. But she is very responsible and aware so she has been good to keep up her intake. She has been having fun playing with and training her new puppy, who she named Bear, and trying to spend as much time out enjoying the sunshine as she can. In the rest of her spare time she is creating and designing some cool new designs for T-shirts and prints for the campaign that her Auntie Bronwyn Thompson is heading. She is thinking about using a symbol of a butterfly to signify growth and transformation under pressure, and wants to include the verse from James 1:2-4 which is the one she keeps coming back to throughout this whole crazy trial thus far. ❤️
Lastly, a couple of people have asked me what Ellie likes because they wanted to send a little gift or care package to her. I asked her to give me a list to share with anyone who asks, so if you are one of those people who wanted it, feel free to message me. I might forget to contact you directly because my brain is mush, so just send me a little reminder. I can also share our mailing address and/or her email address with those wanting to send her an email, note, card or letter.
Love and blessings to all of you ❤️
Alicia xo
