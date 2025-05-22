Support for the Goettl Family

Ellie's battle with cancer has started up again only 2 years after her inital diagnosis with Hodgkins Lymphoma. This fight will be longer (4-8 months most likely) and more challenging in many ways then her first round of treatments. We are reopening the GiveSendGo campaign for Ellie as a way to help cover the cost of medical bills again, as well as driving and food expenses incurred by Alicia and Tyler as they drive back and forth to KC.

While Ellie goes through this trial, the Goettl's have also welcomed a sweet new addition, Maverick to the family. On top of a new baby, our dear little Josie, now 2 years old and doing amazing after a scary start to life including a rare diagnosis for Soto's syndrome, still requires some extra care including tube feeds, medication, physio, etc. All money raised for the Goettl family helps to alleviate the weight of all these medical bills (chemotherapy treatments, birth/postpartum care, custom blended food and medication, etc)

Original Post: Elianna is an incredible young woman- maturity beyond her years, a heart to serve others, a creative and artistic mind, and a love for Christ that’s plain for all to see. She is facing what no young woman should ever face, a diagnosis for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. While her medical team as well as her family and friends are hopeful that her treatment will be successful, the financial burden and strain on the family is weighty. We would love to see the burden of medical bills lifted from the Goettl family as they navigate this extremely difficult time.