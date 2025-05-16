Godwin House Fire Recovery

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,050
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Godwin
On May 15th, the Godwin family of 7 experienced a house fire. Praise the Lord, their family escaped without physical harm, and the firefighters were not injured. While they escaped without injury, their belongings and memories did not. Please consider donating to help them with clothing, food, homeschool supplies, and essentials to rebuild their lives.
Your support- no matter the amount- will make a real difference. Please consider donating or even just sharing this campaign. Many of us have had Roger or Megan's support in the areas of civic duty, real estate, mentorship or Godly advice. Let's show this family some appreciation by donating to help them recover from this house fire.
Together, we can help them heal and rebuild.
Praying for you all. May God’s blessings be poured out over you all.
We're praying for you! Let me know when you need (wo)man power!
Praying for you as you go through the rebuilding process.🎂
Sending positivity and love
Praying for you and your family.
Praying for God’s comfort and provision for you all during this time.
Praying for your family!
Love you and your family!
Hope this helps, God bless you guys!
Many prayers for you all.
It is all in the mighty and capable hands of God! May he bless you until your cup runneth over❤️
Praying for you guys!
