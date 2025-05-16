Godwin House Fire Recovery

On May 15th, the Godwin family of 7 experienced a house fire. Praise the Lord, their family escaped without physical harm, and the firefighters were not injured. While they escaped without injury, their belongings and memories did not. Please consider donating to help them with clothing, food, homeschool supplies, and essentials to rebuild their lives.

Your support- no matter the amount- will make a real difference. Please consider donating or even just sharing this campaign. Many of us have had Roger or Megan's support in the areas of civic duty, real estate, mentorship or Godly advice. Let's show this family some appreciation by donating to help them recover from this house fire.

Together, we can help them heal and rebuild.