Godwin House Fire Recovery

 USD $10,000

 USD $5,050

Campaign created by April Grieb

Campaign funds will be received by Megan Godwin

On May 15th, the Godwin family of 7 experienced a house fire. Praise the Lord, their family escaped without physical harm, and the firefighters were not injured. While they escaped without injury, their belongings and memories did not. Please consider donating to help them with clothing, food, homeschool supplies, and essentials to rebuild their lives.

Your support- no matter the amount- will make a real difference. Please consider donating or even just sharing this campaign. Many of us have had Roger or Megan's support in the areas of civic duty, real estate, mentorship or Godly advice. Let's show this family some appreciation by donating to help them recover from this house fire.

Together, we can help them heal and rebuild.

Pam Polk
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all. May God’s blessings be poured out over you all.

Meredith Herman
$ 750.00 USD
1 month ago

We're praying for you! Let me know when you need (wo)man power!

The Hanni Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you as you go through the rebuilding process.🎂

Jackson Rinehart
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending positivity and love

Thuan Nguyen
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for God’s comfort and provision for you all during this time.

Ray Kelly Poland
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family!

Crandall family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim Herbel
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you and your family!

The Fords
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps, God bless you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Godwin House Fire Recover
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Many prayers for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

It is all in the mighty and capable hands of God! May he bless you until your cup runneth over❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you guys!

