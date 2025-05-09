TAKE ACTION Help Students Keep Gods Plan for Them

My name is Dalyah, and I’m a returning college student doing everything I can to hold on to the calling God has placed on my life — to stay in school, finish my degree, and follow the path I know I’m meant to walk.

But this year has brought heartbreak I wasn’t prepared for.

I lost my mom, and with that, I lost my biggest, loudest cheerleader. She was all of the emotional and financial support I relied on. I’ve been grieving, struggling to keep up with life, but I’m still trying to get back to His plan.

And I know I’m not the only one.

There’s so many of us — young students trying to stay faithful, trying to keep showing up, trying to finish what we’ve started despite enormous obstacles. Some of us are facing rent we can’t pay. Others are behind on tuition, and about to be dropped from classes.

We’ve sold personal belongings. We’ve cut down on food, skipped meals, taken on debt. Taken out loans in desperation, that are now hurting more than they were able to help. We’ve stressed ourselves to the point of sickness. We’ve cried, we’ve prayed, we’ve stayed up late wondering if all this hard work will slip away because of numbers on bills.

I got on my knees last night, sobbing and praying for God to make a way for us. I woke to a notification from someone who had reposted a GiveSendGo. I could not help but believe God sent it to me.

I am humbly asking for help.

If you’ve ever known what it’s like to chase a dream while carrying grief on your back…

If you’ve ever wanted to help someone hold on when they’re right at the edge…

Please — would you consider giving whatever you can today to help cover tuition, basic expenses, and keep us on track to finish strong?

Every single dollar matters. $1, $5, $25, $50, $100, $500 — it all helps close the gap.

I know God is our ultimate provider, but I also know He works through people and in the most mysterious ways. And today, I’m praying that some of you reading this will feel led to step in and stand with us.

Thank you for listening. Thank you for caring. And thank you for believing in students like me who are still fighting, even when it feels impossible. I love you, and He loves you more!