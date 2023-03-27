Gods adventure

Hi as you all know me I was born and raised here in Boise. A childhood filled with love , memories and amazing parents. I have many family and friends here who I love with all my heart. I have roots that run deep and will forever Boise will be a place to call home. My comfort my safety. Memories and experiences that shaped who am I today that will I always remember. But God has taken me on this healing journey the past few years. I’m not the same person I was five years again. I’m more courageous, confident as I’ve learned to rely on the Lord and let him lead me. To trust him with all my heart and seek him above all else. He blessed me with an amazing mentor who has helped me walk in my God given identity. Opening up her home and family and been the hands and feet of Jesus. God is leading me to get out of my comfort zone and step out into a new promise land. I never thought in a million years I would ever would leave Idaho but God is calling my mentor family and I to Texas at the end of this month. Any donations to help our family out for cost of moving and traveling would be appreciated. I will be forever grateful for my life in Boise and all my family and church and friends. Thank you for being part of my life and journey. I promise I will come and visit. I love you all too much.