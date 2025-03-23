Global Missions

I am raising funds to provide for two short-term mission trips this year - one in July to the Dominican Republic on behalf of Disciples Village and the other in October to Kenya with Autumn Hope Ministries. God called me as a child to serve Him full-time overseas on the mission field and I have been following His leading ever since. I will be graduating from seminary later this year and, as I await "the call" to my permanent destination, I remain faithful to Him where He has me. I go on several mission trips each year, and I have been partnering with DV for several years now. My heart is in Haiti currently, but I have already gone to the DR with DV, and this will be a return trip. This will be my first trip to Africa and I've been planning this trip for a year now. AHM is a potential ministry partner I'd like to explore for the future, so this is a vision trip. God continues to provide the opportunities as my willing heart remains broken for lost souls. These trips will be spent doing evangelism, discipleship, leading worship and VBS, exploring church partnerships, working with local pastors, doing light construction work, teaching adults and children (Bible Study), and building vital relationships with God's people that will have an exponential effect as the Great Commission is continually carried out. Thank you for investing in God's Kingdom and His work here on earth. I covet your prayers if nothing else.