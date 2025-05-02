Expand GMEX AUTOS in Mexico

We are raising funds to expand GMEX AUTOS, a growing and trusted automotive business based in Mexico. With your help, we can continue providing reliable mobility solutions to our local community and offer flexible credit options for those with limited access to financing. Our goal is to raise MXN 5,000,000 to further expand our inventory, improve our facilities, and enhance our digital presence. Your contribution will enable us to grow our business and serve our clients with even greater efficiency and transparency. Join us in this exciting journey and help us transform the automotive industry in Mexico!