Goal:
GBP £10,000
Raised:
GBP £2,961
Campaign funds will be received by Myanmar Worship Ministries International Ltd.
ဆရာမအိအိခိုင် (ဂလိုရီယာ) အတွက် မေတ္တာဖြင့် အမှတ်တရ
ရင်းနှီးချစ်ခင်သော မိတ်ဆွေများအားလုံးသို့
အားလုံးချစ်တဲ့ ဆရာမအိအိခိုင် (ဂလိုရီယာ) ဟာ မေလ ၂၂ ရက်နေ့ ၂၀၂၅ မှာ အဖရဲ့ရင်ခွင်ကို ပြန်နှင့်သွားပြီဖြစ်ပါတယ်။ ချစ်သူခင်သူများတဲ့ ဆရာမရဲ့နောက်ဆုံးခရီးကို မေတ္တာပြလိုသူတွေအတွက် ဒီလင့်ခ်ကနေ ပါဝင်လို့ရပါတယ်။ သင့်ရဲ့ပါဝင်မှုအားဖြင့် ကျန်ရစ်သူမိသားစုများဖြစ်တဲ့ ခင်ပွန်းသည် ဆရာစောအယ်ဒီဆင်၊ သားဖြစ်သူ ဆမ်မြူးအယ်လ် (အသက် ၁၃ နှစ်) နှင့် သမီးဖြစ်သူ နာအိုမီ (အသက် ၁၁ နှစ်)တို့အတွက် များစွာကောင်းချီးဖြစ်စေမှာ ဖြစ်ပါတယ်။
နည်းများမဆိုပါဝင်ခြင်းအတွက် အထူးကျေးဇူးတင်ပါတယ်။ ဘုရားသခင်ကောင်းချီးပေးပါစေ။
In Loving Memory of Gloria
Dear friends and family,
Our beloved sister Gloria went to be with the Lord on 22 May 2025, after a brave battle with cancer. She was a devoted wife and mother to Samuel (13) and Naomi (11), leaving behind a grieving family and many who loved her deeply.
We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and to support her children's education—something Gloria cared about deeply. Your support will help honor her memory and give Samuel and Naomi the future she dreamed of for them.
Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
#Gloria #MemorialFund #SupportSamuelAndNaomi
My condolences to all the families; sending prayers to you all!
💐♥️
Maira Family From Netherlands
May the lord Comfort you. Our prayer and thoughts are with you.
Ma Gloria, You’re greatly missed already. I’ll forever remember you as the one with such a beautiful voice. May you rest in peace. Nyo & family
I still cant believe it lawm, my best friend of many decades. I will forever miss you and I can’t believe this is for your funeral- we am still in shock. Praying over your family.
For our lovely Ma Gloria
Rest In Peace Ama🙏🙏🙏
I am so sad my friend 😥
My sincere condolences - in loving memory of Gloria.
May God give you peace, rest and comfort!
