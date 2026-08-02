GSO English Teacher

Hello!





For those of you who don't know me already, my name is Emily Fast. I want to share that last year I had the privilege of assisting in English classes at CCAF a Christian school run by Global Shores Opportunities(GSO) in Guatemala. During my stay I felt God calling me to come back and when I prayed about it, He replied by presenting me with the opportunity to go back as an English teacher mere minutes after that prayer. This year I went all in, applied, and am now preparing to teach during their 2027 school year starting in January! Students in this school are not only taught truths from the Bible and other important subjects, but they also have the privilege of taking English classes taught by Native speakers (that would be me!). English allows students to invest in their future by equipping them with an employable skill that could allow them to break the cycle of poverty in their family by getting a good job. Global Shore Opportunities has the vision of transforming Guatemala through Christ-centered education; I get to be a part of this vision next year and I want to invite you to be a part of it as well!





In order to serve with GSO, I need to raise $20,250 for Global Shore Opportunities to be able to provide for my 10 months of ministry. These funds will cover my TEFL certification course, my airfare, medical travel insurance, visa renewal trips, living costs (including a small stipend), as well as other missionary care and support that will be provided.





If you would like to support my ministry on the mission field, any amount helps, no matter how small! And if you can't, no worries! Your prayers are beyond appreciated and needed, (for it is only through God that this is possible)! If you know anyone who would be interested in supporting this work, get them in touch with me! I would love to talk to anyone about this opportunity! Every donation above $20 will receive a tax receipt.