Help to cover extra expenses for the Veenendaals

Colleen and her children are facing a challenging time as Glenn, their beloved husband and father, is currently hospitalized. Glenn has been experiencing health issues and was recently diagnosed with hyperthyroidism.

Despite being on medication, Glenn's condition worsened, prompting his admission to the hospital. There, doctors discovered a brain bleed, necessitating his transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Royal Columbian Hospital in Vancouver. Glenn is under the care of a team of highly skilled doctors, ensuring he is in the best possible place for his condition.

However, the hospital's location presents challenges for Colleen and the children, as they face additional costs related to travel and accommodation. Moreover, both Glenn and Colleen's inability to work during this period adds to the stress for the family.

We trust that Glenn's life is in God's hands. And the family sincerely appreciate the support and prayers from their community as Glenn is in critical condition.

For those wishing to assist, a fundraiser has been organized to help cover the family's expenses during this challenging period. Contributions can be made through https://givesendgo.com/glennveenendaal. Your generosity and support are greatly appreciated.