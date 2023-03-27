Giving my wife lots of love with the time she as.

Hello and thank you for visiting my page. About 2 years ago, we found out that my wife was diagnosed with Stage 4 bone cancer. We have been struggling to make ends meet. I'm Jonathan, and my wife is Drea. She is 100% disabled and has a service dog and one in training so Dakota doesn't have to work 24/7. She also has an Anatolian Shepherd Great Pyrenees mix that's in training. We received bad news that she was terminal and has a few years left to enjoy as much of life as she can.





I work full-time and am looking for a part-time job to try to make ends meet. We have fallen behind on all our bills and have racked up a ton of medical bills.





Right now, I'm doing everything I can with work. Drea also has 8 types of seizures, which is the reason why she is disabled and not allowed to work, per her doctors. We are also raising our granddaughter, who's a huge help around the house, but she does more than anyone her age should by taking care of school and Drea when she needs help.





I'm honestly at a loss. I'm looking for another job and selling everything I have just to make the house payments and utilities. I'm open to any suggestions. We have looked into state assistance and private donations, but it seems this time of year the money available is tougher to come by.





I have a tough time asking for financial assistance, but like I mentioned before, we have tapped every last resort. I've even borrowed against my retirement account, which, in all honesty, was a bad choice. My biggest stressor is losing our house and the only vehicle we have.





I'm always willing to talk to you if you have any questions, and at minimum, thank you for taking the time to read this. We are very grateful and blessed if you decide to help us out.