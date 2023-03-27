I believe photography is more than taking pictures, it's preserving memories that last a lifetime. Throughout my career, I've seen many families, children, veterans, seniors, foster families, and animal rescues go without professional photography because of financial hardships, transportation challenges, or difficult circumstances.





My dream is to build a mobile photography van that brings the studio directly to the community. I want to travel to schools, parks, shelters, hospitals, local events, and disaster-affected areas to provide affordable and, whenever possible, free photography sessions for those who need them most.





Your support will help me purchase and convert a reliable van into a welcoming mobile studio. The funds will cover essential equipment, lighting, backdrops, storage, editing tools, and build materials. Together, we can create lasting memories and make photography accessible to everyone. #Giving Memories Back: Disaster Relief Photography