Giving back to my community

Hello, my name is Diamond Jackson. I am a 34-year-old single mother living in Detroit, Michigan. I’m starting this GoFundMe because recently, a TikToker purchased groceries at a local food market on Gratiot and 8 Mile. However, the following day, somebody decided to make a fake post. It was linked to social media to several individuals’ mothers, single fathers, grandparents, unemployed people, and those experiencing homelessness. Our time was wasted!! It was extremely hot, and hundreds of folks like myself borrowed gas money just to get there!! I want to actually help donate and start a nonprofit organization, make dinners, and actually do bundles and help the homeless, the unemployed, single parents, and the less fortunate. God bless



