Support Fire Fighter Dominic Geerts

One of our Fergedaboudit family members needs our help!

Fergedaboudit Vineyard is blessed to have a wonderful generous extended family through our customers and followers, which is why we have started a go fund me campaign for one of our employee's son who was severely injured doing volunteer firefighting work last month.

Crystal has worked for our family's vineyard for several years now, and is a Gem! She and her two sons are always willing to pitch in whenever we have needed extra hands to help with bottling, special events and harvesting. Crystal is always willing to go above and beyond whenever we have asked. She always shows up with a smile and a can do attitude and that is what makes her so important to our family. She has raised her sons to be first responders and servers of the community.Her oldest son Dominic who is 22 works as a mechanic and is a volunteer firefighter. Her youngest son Dolan is currently studying to be a nurse. It is Dominic who is now in need of prayers and financial support.

On Saturday March 22,2025 Dominic who volunteers as a firefighter responded to a request for assistance for a grass fire due to high winds. While engaged in the fire fighting operation, Dominic and a second volunteer firefighter were caught off guard when the winds suddenly changed direction and were surrounded by the flames of the fire as a result, Dominic and Tyler received several sever injuries. Tyler sustained 3rd degree burns to his hands and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Dominic received the brunt of the injuries, he was air lifted to Rockford hospital over an hour away from the site. He received 3rd and 4th degrees to his hands and face and was listed as stable, but in serious condition. Dominic was sedated, a tracheotomy was performed and he was put on a ventilator. In the initial days after the accident doctors told Crystal that there was a possibility of Dominic loosing both hands and possibly needing a total face transplant. On March 28 Dominic had to undergo surgery to address the sever burns that injured both hands. At this time the doctors were not sure if a total face transplant would be needed. During this surgery it was determined that his left hand could be saved, but all his fingers would need to be amputated down to his last knuckle.His right hand did a bit better, but he lost all the tips of his fingers to the first joint. Since this surgery Dominic's doctors have determined that his face is doing much better than expected and the face transplant is not needed. He will need laser surgery and some skin graphs to his eyelids and an area of his forehead. He is making tremendous progress! As of April10, Dominic is finally able to talk, but is not able to eat or drink yet, and was able to do some laps around the hospital floor. Dominic will remain in the hospital for some time as they will have to do some grafting surgeries to the back of his hands and the palms. Dominic has a long road of recovery and rehabilitation and life long injuries.

Please consider sending prayers, cards or a small donation to help Dominic out and while he has survived this terrible event his life has been forever altered.








