Help Achieve Solar Power for the Turay Family

Help Bring Solar Power to the Turay Family in Sierra Leone, Africa

Sulaiman Turay is a single father of two, Ruth and Mohamad. His story is one of tragedy and triumph, resilience and faith. When I met Suliman in May 2024, we quickly became friends. His kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love for his family deeply moved me. Despite everything he has endured, Suliman radiates hope and generosity.

When I met him, he was putting all his money, free time, and effort into building a water well—nothing more than a deep hole in the ground—and a separate concrete structure to provide shelter for his extended family. Watching him give so much, despite having so little, left me in awe. How could someone who had endured so much hardship still have such a heart for others? It became clear to me that Sulaiman is more than just a survivor—he is a leader in his community.

His life is a testament to perseverance and faith, and through his story, I saw how God had been guiding his steps even in his darkest moments. I felt a strong call to be part of that story—to bring another blessing into his life, just as he has been a blessing to so many.

A Life Shaped by Hardship and Survival

Born in Sierra Leone in 1981, Sulaiman’s early years were marked by struggle. At the age of three, he was taken from his mother by his father. Though the separation left deep wounds, it was his grandmother who became his true caregiver, raising him with love while his father, a successful farmer, was often away. In 1991, the Sierra Leone Civil War erupted. Life became a daily fight for survival. By the time Suliman turned seventeen, the war had raged for eight long years. His father made the heartbreaking decision to flee to neighboring Guinea—a treacherous six-month journey on foot.

One day, they stopped in a village where food was scarce—only bananas to roast over a fire. His father warned the villagers not to cook during the day, fearing the smoke would reveal their location to rebel forces. But the villagers, desperate and starving, ignored his warning. Sulaiman and his father had no choice but to leave. As they climbed a nearby hill, they turned back and saw the village overrun by rebels.

Then, a voice rang out from above them—“Halt!” They ran, but it was too late. The rebels captured them. Sulaiman was forced to watch as his father was beaten and executed before his eyes.

At seventeen, Sulaiman was left alone in the world, forced into the rebel army as a child soldier. For a year, he endured unspeakable horrors and was left with the scars to prove it. But dreams of his mother and grandmother gave him the courage to escape. He risked his life to flee, knowing deserters were often killed. When he returned to his grandmother’s village, the people saw him as a threat—fearful that he would bring the rebels upon them. It was a time of deep mistrust, where even innocent survivors were treated as enemies. Eventually, Suliman was allowed to stay, living out the remainder of the war in hiding until peace was restored in 2001.

Finding Love, Fatherhood, and Purpose

After the war, Sulaiman worked hard to rebuild his life. In 2008, he fell in love and had two children, Ruth and Mohamad. His love for his wife was deep and sincere, but it was not enough—she left him suddenly, with little notice, leaving their two children behind. Since then, Sulaiman has raised them on his own, pouring every ounce of his love and strength into being the best father he can be. In Sierra Leone, single fatherhood is no easy task. Survival demands relentless hard work, and Sulaiman has never backed down from a challenge. Over the years, he has worked as a driver for influential employers, learning English through the wife of one of his supportive bosses. Eventually, this connection led him to Mercy Ships, an NGO providing medical care to those in need. He applied to work and was accepted to provide transportation for the crew. This opportunity only lasts as long as Mercy Ships is in the port otherwise there are very few opportunities for work.

It was through this organization that I met Sulaiman. His story, his faith, and his selfless nature deeply impacted me. I knew then that I wanted to find a way to bless him and his family. A Man of Faith, Strength, and Hope Sulaiman’s life is a powerful testament to resilience and faith. Time and time again, he has faced the unimaginable, yet he continues to rise—steadfast, humble, and full of hope. His children reflect this same light—their eyes filled with curiosity, determination, and the dreams of a brighter future.

When I met him, I was struck not only by his strength but by his generosity. I began to wonder: What could be possible for Suliman and his family if they had access to basic necessities like electricity and running water?

Why This Fundraiser Matters

Electricity and running water is a luxury that many of us take for granted. But for Sulaiman and his children, it would be life-changing.

A solar-powered system would:

✅ Provide running water – improving sanitation, cooking, and daily life.

✅ Help Kids Education – giving them a chance for a brighter future.

✅ Help store food safely – reducing food insecurity and malnutrition.

Sulaiman is a man who has ambitious dreams to make a lasting impact for his family and his community. Help bring light to his home and hope to his family. Donate Today and Be Part of Sulaiman’s Story.