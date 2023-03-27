







Fundraiser created byGiveSendGo Charities

Fundraiser funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

GiveSharePray

GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution is for:

Providing immediate aid and support during ongoing crises highlighted in the news cycle Directing funds to Care & Relief campaigns Giving assistance to immediate needs

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Current Emergencies cause, nominate their campaign on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.



