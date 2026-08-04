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Lithuania's Urgent Call - Save My Sons Life!

Goal€958 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created bySabrynna Leal Ramalho

Fundraiser funds will be received by YOUSSOUF EL FODDA

Lithuania's Urgent Call - Save My Sons Life!

🌟 **Help Save My Son’s Life** 🌟

Hey everyone! It's Youssouf here, a heartbroken dad who needs your support to save my son. He's battling kidney failure and the clock is ticking for his life. 😔

A few months ago, we got hit with the devastating news that our little hero has kidney disease. The struggle has been real—his health has taken a toll, affecting everything from daily activities to sleep. It’s heartbreaking to see him so sick but unable to find peace because of his condition. We've seen him fight through ups and downs, often in pain yet never giving up on life itself.

But here comes the good part – you! 🙌 Your support could make all the difference for my son right now. The medical costs are steep—we need to raise at least 35,000 EUR for his kidney transplant and ongoing care. So far, we've managed to collect about half of this amount on our own, but more is needed urgently.

I’m here today because I believe in the power of community support! Whether it’s sharing our story or making a donation (every bit helps), your actions truly count and could be life-changing for my son. 💖

Your donations will cover costs such as medication, hospital stays, lab tests—everything necessary to ensure he gets the best medical care possible until his transplant can happen. And when it does? It’s going to make all those tough days worthwhile! 😭🙏

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for considering our plea. Your kindness and compassion could save a life today—a future filled with love, laughter, and living without fear that hangs over his head every day. ❤️🙏

Let’s come together to give him this chance at recovery! Share this post or send in your contributions if you can. Every step towards the goal brings us closer to a new chapter of life for my son. 🚀

Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. Your support means more than we could ever say. ❤️🙏 #HopeForMySon

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