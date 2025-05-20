Support Our Friend Bob Sampson

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $2,475
Campaign funds will be received by Bob Sampson
Bob and Danielle (Dani) were an incredibly special couple and a testimony of God’s love, faithfulness and healing power. Many of you know of the difficult trials they have gone through together, especially those surrounding the many years of Dani’s battles with various forms of cancer. Dani passed away peacefully at home in the company of family and friends on February 10, 2025.
Bob was an amazing caretaker, often deflecting his own health while prioritizing Dani’s. While spending most of his time, energy and attention taking care of and advocating for Dani’s care, his own health had suffered. Despite this, Bob continued to persevere and push through the many overwhelming challenges and hurdles on a daily basis.
While enduring these pressures, Bob put aside several major surgeries that were recommended by his doctors over the years. These surgeries would address multiple issues of joint degeneration in his spine, shoulders, knees and hands. Bob is also facing mounting dental issues that were also postponed, and are now requiring costly repair (ie. Root canals, crowns, implants). It is the hope that Bob would be able to address and follow through with his network of local doctors’ and their recommendations, and receive a continuation of care here in the Bay Area.
In addition, there were several significant, unforeseen financial expenses that accumulated during the last months of Dani’s life. As a result, Bob is needing to address these unexpected debts as soon as possible. It was also recommended that he pursue legal counsel on how to optimally reconcile these financial matters.
We are asking that you keep Bob in your prayers. If you are able to give financially to help with these out-of-pocket expenses, it would be a tremendous blessing.
Please note that this giving effort will run through September 1, 2025.
Thank you for your continued support for Bob as he navigates this next phase of life without Dani and begins his own journey of healing.
Note: GiveSendGo is the platform of choice due to their shared beliefs and values, as well as having lesser fees compared to other platforms.
God's got you, Bob... "And as your days are, so will your strength, your rest and security be." (Deuteronomy 33:25 AMP)
We are here for you, Bob. We love you and are praying God totally heals you in every way. He has great plans of freedom and healing for you. New and beautiful horizons are coming your way. Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans and thoughts that I have for you,’ says the Lord, ‘plans for peace and well-being and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.
Bob, you've been such a blessing to Dani and so many others. God bless you as you learn to live with a new normal.
Praying for you, Bob, that Jesus would POUR His Favor, Provision, and Presence over you in this season. I’m so sorry for YOU that Dani is gone, but rejoice that reunion awaits in just a blink. ❤️
Hello, Big Bro Bob! Praying that you will see, know and be encouraged by God's never-ending love, care, goodness and faithfulness towards you. He's got you and will carry you all the way through! Love you lots! =) Ruth
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.