Support Our Friend Bob Sampson

Bob and Danielle (Dani) were an incredibly special couple and a testimony of God’s love, faithfulness and healing power. Many of you know of the difficult trials they have gone through together, especially those surrounding the many years of Dani’s battles with various forms of cancer. Dani passed away peacefully at home in the company of family and friends on February 10, 2025.

Bob was an amazing caretaker, often deflecting his own health while prioritizing Dani’s. While spending most of his time, energy and attention taking care of and advocating for Dani’s care, his own health had suffered. Despite this, Bob continued to persevere and push through the many overwhelming challenges and hurdles on a daily basis.

While enduring these pressures, Bob put aside several major surgeries that were recommended by his doctors over the years. These surgeries would address multiple issues of joint degeneration in his spine, shoulders, knees and hands. Bob is also facing mounting dental issues that were also postponed, and are now requiring costly repair (ie. Root canals, crowns, implants). It is the hope that Bob would be able to address and follow through with his network of local doctors’ and their recommendations, and receive a continuation of care here in the Bay Area.

In addition, there were several significant, unforeseen financial expenses that accumulated during the last months of Dani’s life. As a result, Bob is needing to address these unexpected debts as soon as possible. It was also recommended that he pursue legal counsel on how to optimally reconcile these financial matters.

We are asking that you keep Bob in your prayers. If you are able to give financially to help with these out-of-pocket expenses, it would be a tremendous blessing.

Please note that this giving effort will run through September 1, 2025.

Thank you for your continued support for Bob as he navigates this next phase of life without Dani and begins his own journey of healing.

Note: GiveSendGo is the platform of choice due to their shared beliefs and values, as well as having lesser fees compared to other platforms.