Salena Harvest School Smoky Mountains

I am raising funds for Iris Global's Harvest School: Smoky Mountains. The funds will be used for tuition, flights, extra accommodations and the extended outreach after the two month mission school. I've always wanted to start my young adult life with some undistracted time with Jesus and in an environment that would be both stretching and allow me to rub shoulders with the body of Christ around the world. I would be honoured and so grateful if you feel prompted to be apart of this step of my journey!