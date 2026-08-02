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Give Tiny Millie a Chance to Walk Again

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byERNEST LUCIO

Fundraiser funds will be received by ERNEST LUCIO

Give Tiny Millie a Chance to Walk Again

Early Sunday morning, I found a tiny kitten lying alone outside an apartment building. She was scared, exhausted, and unable to use her back legs.


I did not see what happened to her, so I do not want to make assumptions or invent any details. I only knew that she was badly injured and needed help immediately.


I picked her up as carefully as I could and rushed her to a veterinary clinic. She had no identification, so I started calling her Millie.


The veterinary team examined her, took X-rays, performed an ultrasound, and ran blood tests. Millie was diagnosed with a fracture in the thoracic region of her spine. She had also suffered a serious injury to one of her front paws, including the loss of a toe, as well as damage to one of her teeth.

The encouraging news is that Millie still has deep pain sensation in her back legs. This gives us hope, but right now she is still unable to stand or walk using them.


For now, her veterinarian has recommended conservative treatment while we carefully watch for signs of improvement. Millie needs strict crate rest for four to six weeks, prescribed medication twice a day, and another veterinary examination within 7–10 days.


Depending on how she recovers, she may also need additional X-rays, more advanced imaging, a consultation with a veterinary neurologist or surgeon, and rehabilitation. Because she had been living outside, she is also being treated for fleas and intestinal parasites.


Millie is only about two months old. She has no known owner and no safe home to return to. I could not leave such a small and badly injured kitten outside, so I decided to take responsibility for her care and keep her safe during her recovery.

Unfortunately, the cost of her treatment is more than I can manage alone. I am raising $5,500 to help cover the emergency care she has already received and the additional treatment she may need over the next several weeks.


Donations will help pay for:


emergency veterinary examinations;

X-rays, ultrasound, and blood tests;

medication and pain management;

treatment and bandage care for her injured paw;

follow-up appointments and repeat imaging;

possible specialist care and rehabilitation;

treatment for fleas and intestinal parasites;

food, bedding, hygiene supplies, and safe temporary care.


Any funds not used immediately will remain dedicated to Millie’s veterinary treatment, recovery, and safe placement in a permanent home.


I will share Millie’s veterinary documents, invoices, receipts, and regular updates so that everyone who helps her can follow her progress and see how the donations are being used.


If her veterinarian recommends additional treatment, I will share that recommendation and explain any changes in the expected costs.


Despite everything she has been through, Millie is still gentle and trusting. She is only a baby, and she deserves the chance to heal, grow stronger, and hopefully learn to walk again.


Any donation, no matter the amount, will help give Millie that chance. If you are unable to donate, sharing her story would mean just as much.


Thank you for helping this tiny kitten receive the care she needs.


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