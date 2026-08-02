Give my wife a chance to heal

My wife is currently recovering at home after dealing with heart failure and kidney problems. Her doctors are still determining whether her kidneys are the main cause of her condition, and a kidney biopsy is needed to help guide her treatment and determine if dialysis may be necessary.

With two children to support, we are now short of cash and struggling to afford her medical expenses, including the biopsy, medicines, and tests.

Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to our family. If you cannot donate, sharing our fundraiser would also help us greatly.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. ❤️