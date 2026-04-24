Give Hope. Give Knowledge. Change a Life.

My Story

My name is Mustapha, and I am from Morocco. I have a degree in English Studies and a strong passion for education, especially helping young people discover the opportunities that learning English can give them.

Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to volunteer and participate in community activities, including activities supporting children and local communities. These experiences made me realize that many children have the motivation and potential to learn, but they do not always have access to quality educational resources or opportunities to practice English.

That is why I want to start this campaign.

My goal is to organize free English-learning activities for children who cannot easily afford additional language classes. I want to create a friendly environment where they can learn, practice speaking, build confidence, and discover new possibilities for their future.

The donations will help provide educational materials, activities, books, stationery, and other resources needed to make these sessions possible.

I believe that education should not depend on a family’s financial situation. Even a small contribution can help provide a child with an opportunity to learn something that could make a real difference in their future.

Your support can help me turn this idea into a real community project. Thank you for believing in education and in the potential of these young learners.



