Give Families a Home, Education, Freedom & Future

For several years, I've been friends with a dear family in Pakistan. For the past 10 years, Brother Arif Gill, his wife Jenes, their children, and their missionary team have been serving among some of the poorest and most forgotten communities in Pakistan through Mission Outreach Pakistan.

Just a few kilometers from their church, many Christian families are trapped in bonded labor at brick kilns because of heavy debt. Many have no home of their own, and some children are forced to work instead of going to school.

We believe God has opened a door to help break this cycle. Right beside thier church is an approximately one-acre piece of land available for purchase. Our vision is to create a small, safe Christian community where families in need can build simple homes and live close to the church. If approximately 817 square feet of space is allocated to each family, careful planning could allow them to relocate approximately 30–35 families onto this one-acre property! This would give these families an opportunity to live in a safe community, worship freely, and give their children access to Sunday School, Bible teaching, and eventually regular education.

Our vision is to provide space for: Simple homes for families in need, a safe area for children, Sunday School and Bible teaching, A future school or education center, A place for families to worship, pray and grow together. Because the land is right beside the church, these families could move away from the isolation and hardship of the brick kilns and begin building a different future (Jermiah 29:11).

This is more than a campaign to purchase land; it is an opportunity to help families move from bondage to freedom, from poverty to opportunity, and from hopelessness to hope in Christ.

One acre can give 30–35 families a new beginning. Homes can become a community. And a community can raise a new generation!

Would you prayerfully consider helping us purchase this one acre of land and give these families a hope for the future? Together, we can help break the cycle and build a future.

With love and gratitude,

Joy Bartlett