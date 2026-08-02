Give Elizabeth Hope: Help her fight Leukemia (AML)

A 23-year-old student. A future midwife. A beloved sister and friend. A young woman with so much life ahead of her - now fighting for her life against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).





Imagine being just 23 years old, standing on the threshold of the future you have worked so hard to build. Imagine spending years studying, sacrificing, dreaming, and preparing to care for other people, only to suddenly find yourself needing urgent medical care to stay alive.





This is the reality for Adams Elizabeth, a 23-year-old final-year midwifery student at the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Kumasi, Ghana. Elizabeth is not only my friend; she is a sister to me and to many people who know and love her. She is a young woman with dreams, purpose, and a future she has worked incredibly hard for. She chose midwifery because she wanted to help bring life into the world and care for mothers and babies. Today, she is the one who desperately needs help to hold on to her own life.





Elizabeth has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), an aggressive form of blood cancer that requires urgent and intensive treatment. Her diagnosis changed everything. What should have been a season of completing her education, preparing for her career, and looking forward to the future has instead become a fight for survival.

She needs our help now. Her best chance of survival is intensive chemotherapy followed by a bone marrow transplant. She has already begun the difficult journey of treatment in India at Manipal Hospital in New Delhi, where she travelled in the hope of receiving the specialized care she needs and ultimately returning home healthy.

She began treatment with courage and hope. But there is now a devastating obstacle standing between Elizabeth and the treatment she needs. The money has run out. Her treatment has stopped because there are currently not enough funds to pay for the next stages of her medical care.





She is still in India. She cannot simply return home and wait. Her condition requires continued medical attention, and every delay makes an already frightening situation even more urgent. The treatment she has started needs to continue, and she needs the financial support required to move forward with chemotherapy and, when medically appropriate, the bone marrow transplant. This is why we are reaching out to you. Not because she wants sympathy. Not because asking for help is easy. But because she needs us.





And because sometimes, saving a life requires a community of people coming together to do what one person or one family cannot do alone. She has a future worth fighting for. She is a final-year midwifery student who has come this far through determination, hard work and perseverance. She has dreams of completing her education, becoming a midwife, serving mothers and babies, building a meaningful career, and living a full life. There is still so much ahead of her. There are graduation moments she deserves to experience.





There are lives she may one day touch through her studies. There are family and friends who want to see her come home. There are dreams she has not yet had the opportunity to fulfill. AML has interrupted her journey, but we do not want it to be the end of her story. Now she needs another kind of strength. The strength of people coming together to support her. We are raising funds to help cover the costs associated with her ongoing treatment, including her chemotherapy and the care required for her bone marrow transplant, as well as other hospital and treatment expenses.

Medical treatment for AML is intensive, complex and expensive. The financial burden is enormous, particularly when treatment is taking place outside one’s home country.





Every donation matters. You may feel that a small contribution cannot make much of a difference. Please know that it can. If you can give more, your generosity will make an even greater impact. And if you are unable to donate at this time, your prayers and sharing of this fundraiser can still make a meaningful difference. We are asking for more than money. We are asking for a community. If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for her. Pray for strength for her body. Pray for wisdom and guidance for her doctors and medical team. Pray that her treatment will be successful. Pray for the financial resources needed to complete her care. Pray for her family, friends, and everyone supporting her through this difficult journey. And most importantly, pray that she will have the opportunity to overcome this illness and return home.





If you can donate, please donate. If you can share, please share. If you can do both, we are deeply grateful. There is no contribution too small when the goal is to help someone survive. Help us bring her home. We want to see her complete her treatment. We want to see her regain her strength. If you are reading this, we ask you to pause for a moment and think about someone you love, your sister, your friend, daughter, classmate, someone whose future you cannot imagine losing. Now imagine being told that person has aggressive blood cancer and needs urgent treatment, but the treatment has stopped because the money is no longer available. That is where we are today. One act of kindness could become part of the reason she gets another chance at life. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Thank you for believing that her life is worth fighting for.