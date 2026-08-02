Give Christ's Love w/Coffee to Homeless Monthly

Hello brothers and sisters in Christ.

It is heavy on my heart to start a monthly outreach project to serve coffee and water to the homeless and people in my community who are in need. My goal is to show the love of Jesus to those who are less fortunate and build genuine connections with them.





I will set up a spot with a table (I have the table) for coffee (Dunkin Box of Joe cost is approx. $30.00 for 10 small cups. I will start with 3 boxes until the word gets out may need more the next time. ) and waterbottles (4 cases approx. $5.00/40 bottles) and a variety of snacks like protein/granola bars, chips etc.. ( in bulk from Sams or Costco). I will plan to stay, show love, and talk to everyone about Jesus, until everything and everyone is gone. I will take pictures of the the turnout and give an update on how everything went. I will post the pictures and here and after and we can then, together, (me and you) decide if we as a Christians can continue to support this outreach monthly and grow it together.





In order to start and cover the costs of the drinks and snacks

Coffee: $90.00

Water bottles: $20.00

A variety of healthy snack options: up to $90.00 (approx.) because will need money for sales tax.





If I/we together are able to meet this first months goal by September 10, 2026, Then I will set up our first outreach starting with $200.00 on Sept. 12, 2026. I hope and pray we can make this is a success and we can continue to expand this project.





So grateful for your support getting this started.