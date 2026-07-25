Give a Child in Sudan the Chance to Learn

Thousands of children in Sudan dream of going to school every morning, yet many are deprived of even the most basic educational resources. Many schools lack desks, books, school bags, and even safe classrooms.

Despite these challenges, hope remains alive in the eyes of children who believe that education is the key to a brighter future.

Today, you can be part of that hope. Your donation, no matter how small, will help provide essential school supplies, improve learning environments, and give children a real opportunity to continue their education.

Join us in building a better future for the children of Sudan—because every child deserves the chance to learn.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































