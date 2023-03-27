Give 500 Public-School Students a Fair Chance

Help 500 Abuja Public School Students Compete on Equal Terms

Every year, Nigeria celebrates students who achieve outstanding results in JAMB and other major examinations. Behind those results, however, is a reality that deserves more attention: not every student gets the same opportunity to prepare.

There are brilliant, hardworking students sitting in government schools across Abuja who have the ability to perform exceptionally well, but who often have fewer opportunities to access structured digital learning, regular computer practice, personalized exam preparation and other tools that can help them compete.

Our goal is to begin changing that.

We are launching a test pilot for 500 SS2 and SS3 students attending public schools, with a special focus on underserved and more rural communities within the Abuja/FCT area.

The pilot will provide students with access to Exam Central: The Daily 30, a digital examination-preparation platform designed to help students practice consistently, identify areas where they need improvement and become more comfortable with computer-based examinations (CBE).

Why This Matters

A student's intelligence should not be determined by the school uniform they wear.

Across Nigeria, students in private schools can have access to computers, digital learning resources, structured examination preparation, private tutoring and repeated exposure to computer-based testing.

Meanwhile, many students in government schools are working just as hard, and in many cases showing exceptional academic ability, but with fewer of these opportunities.

The difference is not necessarily talent.

It is opportunity.

A student can be highly intelligent, study hard and dream of becoming a doctor, engineer, lawyer or professional, yet still enter a major examination with less experience using a computer, less access to structured practice and fewer opportunities to simulate the examination environment.

That matters.

University admission is highly competitive. When students are competing for limited places, even small differences in preparation and access to resources can have significant consequences.

We believe a student's future should be determined as much as possible by what they know, how hard they work and what they are capable of achieving, not simply by whether they had access to better preparation because they attended a more privileged school.

Our Test Pilot

We are starting with 500 students rather than attempting to scale immediately across Nigeria.

This pilot will focus on public schools in Abuja, particularly schools serving communities where students may have fewer opportunities to access digital learning and examination technology.

The aim is simple:

Give talented students the tools and practice they need to compete more fairly.

Through the pilot, participating students will receive subsidized access to Exam Central, including:

Daily Academic Practice

Students can practise regularly using structured questions aligned with their examination preparation needs.

CBT Practice

Students will repeatedly interact with computer-based examination simulations so that the computer, screen, navigation and examination environment become familiar rather than something completely new on exam day.

Personalized Learning

The platform is designed to identify areas where students need more practice and provide targeted questions to strengthen those areas.

School Support

Teachers can use progress information to understand student participation and identify learners who may need additional support.

Why Start With Public Schools in Underserved Areas?

Because this is where the opportunity gap can be greatest.

We do not want this pilot to simply reach students who already have access to computers, reliable internet and other educational resources.

We want to test what happens when students with strong potential are given access to tools they may otherwise struggle to obtain.

Starting with 500 students also allows us to measure the programme properly, learn from the schools, identify challenges and improve the model before attempting to expand it.

This Is About Equal Opportunity

We are not trying to make public school students better than private school students.

We are trying to make sure that equally capable students have a fair opportunity to compete.

Imagine two students with similar intelligence, ambition and determination.

One has spent years using computers for learning and practicing examinations digitally.

The other is equally bright but has had very little opportunity to do so.

When they eventually sit for a computer-based examination, the first student has an experience advantage that has nothing to do with intelligence.

We want to reduce that gap.

What We Hope to Learn

This is a test pilot, so we want to measure more than the number of students who receive access.

We intend to examine student participation, digital familiarity, practice performance and changes in examination readiness over the course of the programme.

The lessons from the pilot will help us determine how the model can be improved and potentially expanded to more government schools in Abuja and eventually other parts of Nigeria.

Your Donation Can Equip a student

We are raising funds to give 500 public school students access to the programme and the support required to run the pilot.

Every contribution helps us move closer to that goal.

You can help provide a student with:

Access to structured digital exam preparation.

Regular CBT practice.

A more familiar digital examination environment.

Tools that help turn potential into performance.

This is not simply about giving students an app.

It is about giving students an opportunity.

An opportunity to practice.

An opportunity to become digitally confident.

An opportunity to enter important examinations better prepared.

And, most importantly, an opportunity to compete more fairly with students whose schools may already provide greater access to these resources.

Help Us Give 500 Students a Fairer Chance

There are brilliant students in Abuja's government schools.

They are studying.

They are dreaming.

They are working hard.

What they need is an opportunity to be better equipped for the competition ahead.

Help us reach our first 500 students.

Help us bring digital examination preparation to underserved public schools.

Help us make CBT familiarity part of their preparation not something they encounter for the first time on examination day.

Give a student a tool.

Give a student practice.

Give a student a fairer opportunity to compete.

Help us prove what is possible when talent is given access.