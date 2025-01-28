Giulia at Cumberlands

Goal:
EUR €30,000
Raised:
EUR €150
Campaign funds will be received by Giulia Derudas
Ciao,
Sono Giulia Derudas, ho bisogno del tuo aiuto per raccogliere soldi per il college.
Ho fatto una richiesta per entrare all'University of the Cumberlands, in Kentucky e ho scelto di studiare Psicologia!
Se vuoi sapere tutta la storia di come ho scelto la scuola, clicca il link che ho allegato qua sotto, non te ne pentirai!
Il tuo aiuto sarà fondamentale per la realizzazione del mio sogno!
Hi!
Fundraising for University of the Cumberlands
I’m Giulia Derudas, I need your help to fundraise money for college.
I applied to University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky in January and I chose Psychology as my major!
If you want to know the full story of how I ended up choosing this college please click this link below, you won’t regret it!
Your help will be fundamental to reach my dream!
Ciao cara Giulia, Dio ti benedica grandemente in questo progetto. Ti vogliamo tanto bene nel Signore! Con l'affetto di Cristo, Pietro e Silvia. P.S. Cari saluti in Cristo anche a Jacob :)
