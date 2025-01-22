Gina and Otto Honduras Mission Trip

As many of you know, I have gone to Honduras for many years with a mission team. While there we help out in schools, work with families with medical care and care for their homes. This year we are also helping one community build a bigger water reservoir. Currently they only receive enough water to provide for the community for 1 day. We are hoping to build a big enough reservoir for the community to drink for the week, as they only receive water once per week. This year, my son, Otto, has decided he wants to join me one last time before heading off to college in the fall. Our trip is February 22nd and we need funds to help pay for our airfare to and from Honduras, as well as the costs that are associated with the trip. We are both very eager to get back to Honduras and see the people that have changed our lives for the better. Otto even chose to attend this mission trip again instead of playing in his basketball team's play-offs because he said that "this was just more important." Please consider helping us fund this mission trip both financially and in prayer. As we are traveling overseas, there are always risks involved and your prayers would be most welcome. I have never been closer to God than when I am in Honduras. His glory shines so brightly on the faces of all those we meet and there is always some small miracle that occurs every year. Thank you for your support!