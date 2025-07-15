Help the Giles family with Custody Case

Help Peter and Maggie with getting custody of their 8 year old niece! The Giles family have been praying for the last three years for the opportunity to get custody of L (name kept hidden for privacy), and 2025 is the year it happens! God has swung open door after door for this process to get to the point that it is at, with a trial date set for early August. There have been a few hurdles, but the Lord’s grace has been all over it. Now we are at a hurdle that we are humbly asking help from the Church Body for - legal fees and various travel/transition expenses for the upcoming trial in Ohio.

We have found a fabulous lawyer in NW Ohio who is confident in taking our case. The majority of the money would go towards any and all fees it takes to get this process done by the books.

Any money donated above the goal will go straight to L in getting her set up in her new life.

Beyond the ask for money, we are asking for prayer. Our main prayer ask is for peace, confidence, lack of obstacles, and mainly for the child’s ultimate safety and happiness. This little girl is already so loved by so many, we are looking forward to giving her even more of that love on the daily.